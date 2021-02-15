Trammell Crow, CBRE Global Investors to Develop 410,076 SF Butterfield 5 Technology Park in Morgan Hill, California

MORGAN HILL, CALIF. — Trammell Crow Co. and CBRE Global Investors have broken ground on Butterfield 5 Technology Park in Morgan Hill, approximately 70 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Totaling 410,076 square feet, the park will feature five Class A industrial buildings on 24 acres at the intersection of Butterfield and Sutter boulevards. Completion is scheduled for first-quarter 2021.

The buildings will range from 70,280 square feet to 91,738 square feet and are designed to accommodate tenants that require as little as 35,000 square feet of space. The buildings will feature prominent glass entries, extensive landscaping, clear heights ranging from 28 feet to 32 feet, and convenient access to Monterey Road and US 101.

CBRE’s Rob Shannon, Chip Sutherland and Brian Matteoni is representing the project.