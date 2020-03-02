Trammell Crow, Clarion Begin Work on 352,000 SF Distribution Center in North Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Completion of Rankin 45 Distribution Center is scheduled for August.

HOUSTON —A joint venture between Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. and New York-based Clarion Partners has begun construction on Rankin 45 Distribution Center, a 352,000-square-foot industrial project in Houston. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture, the Class A property will be located at the northeast corner of Rankin Road and Interstate 45 on the city’s north side. Building features will include 32-foot clear heights, 259 parking spaces and 23 trailer parking spaces. Other project partners include A&F General Contractors and CBRE as the leasing agency. Completion of Rankin 45 Distribution Center is scheduled for August.