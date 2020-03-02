Trammell Crow, Clarion Begin Work on 352,000 SF Distribution Center in North Houston
HOUSTON —A joint venture between Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. and New York-based Clarion Partners has begun construction on Rankin 45 Distribution Center, a 352,000-square-foot industrial project in Houston. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture, the Class A property will be located at the northeast corner of Rankin Road and Interstate 45 on the city’s north side. Building features will include 32-foot clear heights, 259 parking spaces and 23 trailer parking spaces. Other project partners include A&F General Contractors and CBRE as the leasing agency. Completion of Rankin 45 Distribution Center is scheduled for August.
