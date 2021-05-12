Trammell Crow, Clarion Break Ground on Two Distribution Facilities in Kansas City

Building VII at KCI Intermodal Business Centre will span 216,320 square feet.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Trammell Crow Co. and its capital partner, Clarion Partners LLC, have broken ground on two Class A warehouse and distribution facilities within the KCI Intermodal Business Centre in Kansas City. Located adjacent to the Kansas City International Airport, the buildings will total 676,000 square feet. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.

The first building will span 216,320 square feet with a clear height of 32 feet, 48 dock positions, four private entrances, two drive-up ramp dock doors, parking for 62 trailers and parking for 225 cars. The second building will span 459,680 square feet with a clear height of 36 feet, 88 dock doors, three private entrances, four drive-up ramp dock doors, parking for 110 trailers and parking for 366 cars. Kadean Construction, M+H Architects and Stock & Associates make up the project team.

KCI Intermodal Business Centre is a master-planned industrial business park spanning 687 acres. It currently includes six fully built facilities. Plans call for an additional 1.2 million square feet across three buildings.