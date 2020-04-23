Trammell Crow, Clarion Complete 85,000 SF Distribution Center for FedEx in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A joint venture between Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. and New York-based Clarion Partners has completed construction of an 85,000-square-foot, build-to-suit distribution center for FedEx in Austin. The Class A building is situated on 13 acres at 8233 Industry Way on the city’s southeast side and has been operational since March. The project represents Phase II of Park 183, a Class A industrial development that currently totals 330,000 square feet. A third phase consisting of 300,000 square feet has been announced and is expected to be complete by the third quarter of 2021.