Trammell Crow, Clarion Complete 85,000 SF Distribution Center for FedEx in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Trammell Crow and Clarion Partners' new distribution facility for FedEx in Austin totals 85,000 square feet.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A joint venture between Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. and New York-based Clarion Partners has completed construction of an 85,000-square-foot, build-to-suit distribution center for FedEx in Austin. The Class A building is situated on 13 acres at 8233 Industry Way on the city’s southeast side and has been operational since March. The project represents Phase II of Park 183, a Class A industrial development that currently totals 330,000 square feet. A third phase consisting of 300,000 square feet has been announced and is expected to be complete by the third quarter of 2021.

