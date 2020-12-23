Trammell Crow, Clarion Partners Acquire Development Site for 1.2 MSF Industrial Park in Metro Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

DENVER — Trammell Crow Co., along with its capital partner Clarion Partners, has purchased an 89.6-acre vacant land site for the development of 104th Commerce Park, an industrial park located at 104th Avenue, just east of the intersection of State Highway 85 and Interstate 76 in metro Denver. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

Totaling 1.2 million square feet, 104th Commerce Park will feature five industrial and distribution buildings built in two phases, with spaces ranges from 20,000 square feet to 290,000 square feet, as well as build-to-suit lease options.

Tyler Carner, Jeremy Ballenger, Jessica Osternick and Daniel Close of CBRE will handle marketing for the development. Murray & Stafford is serving as general contractor, Ware Malcomb is providing architectural services and Langan Engineering is serving as civil engineer.