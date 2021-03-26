Trammell Crow, Clarion Partners Begin Work on 255,704 SF Spec Industrial Project in Houston
HOUSTON — A partnership between Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. and New York-based Clarion Partners has begun work on Seton Lake Logistics Center, a 255,704-square-foot speculative industrial project in northwest Houston. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture, the cross-dock building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 36 trailer parking stalls and an ESFR sprinkler system. Rosenberger Construction is the general contractor for the 16.8-acre project, which is expected to be complete in October. CBRE has been tapped to lease the building.
