Trammell Crow, Clarion Partners Begin Work on 255,704 SF Spec Industrial Project in Houston

Seton Lake Logistics Center in Houston is expected to be complete in October.

HOUSTON — A partnership between Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. and New York-based Clarion Partners has begun work on Seton Lake Logistics Center, a 255,704-square-foot speculative industrial project in northwest Houston. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture, the cross-dock building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 36 trailer parking stalls and an ESFR sprinkler system. Rosenberger Construction is the general contractor for the 16.8-acre project, which is expected to be complete in October. CBRE has been tapped to lease the building.