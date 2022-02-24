Trammell Crow, Clarion Partners Break Ground on 308,484 SF Industrial Project in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. and New York-based Clarion Partners has broken ground on the final phase of Park 183, a 950,000-square-foot industrial development in southeast Austin. The fourth and final phase of the project will add two buildings totaling 308,484 square feet to the local supply. The buildings will span 160,327 and 148,157 square feet and will feature 32-foot clear heights. STG Design is the architect for Phase IV, and Tribble & Stephens is the general contractor. Comerica Bank provided construction financing. CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent and recently secured a 154,786-square-foot expansion for American Canning at Park 183. Completion of Phase IV is slated for the fourth quarter.