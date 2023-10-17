Trammell Crow, Clarion Partners Complete 521,600 SF Industrial Project in Metro Houston

CYPRESS, TEXAS — A partnership between Trammell Crow Co. and Clarion Partners has completed a 521,600-square-foot industrial project in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress. The building is the fourth structure within Weiser Business Park and was delivered as part of the second phase of development. Building 4 features 36-foot clear heights and is more than 50 percent leased to Western Post, a provider of warehouse management services and logistics solutions. Phase I of Weiser Business Park added 557,490 square feet of space across three buildings that is now 61 percent leased. Seeberger Architecture designed the project, with construction handled by A&F General Contractors. Lee & Associates is the leasing agent.