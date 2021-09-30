Trammell Crow Co., Capital Electric Break Ground on 362,880 SF Office/Industrial Facility in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Located at 8711 Westphalia Road, the new facility will feature over 40,000 square feet of office space with a training center, corporate offices and a will-call for local pickup.

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. — Capital Lighting and Supply LLC and development partner Trammell Crow Co. have broken ground on a 362,880-square-foot, Class A office and warehouse build-to-suit facility in Upper Marlboro. Construction is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Located at 8711 Westphalia Road, the new facility will feature over 40,000 square feet of office space with a training center, corporate offices and a will-call for local pickup. The warehouse component of the building includes 30-plus-foot bays for storage and features a distribution center automation technology. The facility will be located adjacent to the Capital Lighting and Supply’s current location and is meant to accommodate the firm’s 240 employees.

Capital Lighting and Supply received conditional loans from both the Maryland Department of Commerce and Prince George’s County to support the project. MGMA Architects is serving as the architect, while Glen Arm Construction Co. is the general contractor.