Trammell Crow Co., CBRE Global Acquire Land in Pendergrass, Georgia for 2.3 MSF Logistics Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Jackson 85 North

Located in the metro Atlanta area along Interstate 85 in Jackson County, Jackson 85 North Business Park is located approximately 60 miles northeast of Atlanta and will be developed in two phases.

PENDERGRASS, GA. — Trammell Crow Co., in a partnership with CBRE Global Investors on behalf of one of its investment funds, has acquired a 287-acre development site in Pendergrass. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. At the site, the firms plan to build a 2.3 million-square-foot, Class A logistics center known as Jackson 85 North Business Park.

Wilson Hull & Neal Real Estate will handle leasing for the project.

Construction on Phase I is expected to begin in December with completion during the second half of 2022. Phase I will include a 538,450-square-foot cross-dock facility and a 1 million-square-foot cross-dock facility. Phase II will include a single 713,050-square-foot cross-dock facility. The construction timeline for Phase II was not disclosed. All three buildings will feature 185- to 190-foot deep concrete exterior truck courts, 40-foot clear heights and ESFR fire sprinklers.

