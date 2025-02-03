Trammell Crow Co., CBRE IM Deliver 1.5 MSF First Phase of Business Park in Pendergrass, Georgia

PENDERGRASS, GA. — A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and CBRE IM has delivered Phase I of Jackson 85 North Business Park in Pendergrass, about 60 miles northeast of Atlanta. Situated on 215 acres, Phase I comprises two Class A warehouse buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet. Building 1 totals 538,450 square feet and Building 2 totals roughly 1 million square feet.

The warehouses feature 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot concrete truck courts, parking space for vehicles and trailers, more than 290 dock door positions and four drive-in ramps. Additionally, the facilities include electrical service, an ESFR fire protection system, watertight roofing systems that can accommodate solar panels and 3,900 square feet of interior office space for each building.

Phase II, which is currently underway, will include two warehouses spanning 210,080 square feet and 524,160 square feet. Phase II will also include a build-to-suit project up to 750,000 square feet. Wilson, Hull & Neal Real Estate is leading the marketing and leasing efforts for the project.