Tuesday, September 1, 2026
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Sprouts-HQ-Phoenix-AZ
Sprouts Farmers Market’s new 145,000-square-foot headquarters is located within CityNorth in Phoenix. The mixed-use property also includes a 25,000-square-foot flagship Sprouts grocery store.
ArizonaDevelopmentMixed-UseOfficeRetailWestern

Trammell Crow Co. Completes Sprouts Farmers Market Headquarters in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Trammell Crow Co. has completed a 181,000-square-foot mixed-used development in Phoenix. Project partners include U.S. Realty Advisors, RSP Architects, Wespac Construction, Keyser and JLL.

The 8-acre project consists of a 145,000-square-foot Class A office building serving as Sprouts Farmers Market’s corporate headquarters, a 25,000-square-foot flagship Sprouts grocery store and approximately 11,000 square feet of additional retail space. The grocery store opened to the public on July 24, 2026, and the office headquarters building is now ready for occupancy.

Located within the CityNorth development near 56th Street and Loop 101, the headquarters features a community garden, rooftop deck, fitness center and culinary kitchens.

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