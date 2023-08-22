Trammell Crow Co., GATV Top Out 13-Story Science Square Labs Development in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Trammell Crow Co. and partner Georgia Advanced Technology Ventures (GATV) have topped out Science Square Labs, a 13-story research-and-development (R&D) facility located adjacent to the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta. GATV is a cooperative organization of Georgia Tech.

The 368,258-square-foot building is part of the first phase of Science Square, an 18-acre mixed-use development that will offer laboratory, R&D offices, dining options and residences. Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor on Phase I of Science Square. Also part of the first phase is a 280-unit residential tower by High Street Residential, an affiliate of Trammell Crow Co. The developers aim to deliver Phase I in the first quarter of 2024.

Designed by Perkins & Will, Science Square Labs will feature wet and dry laboratories, collaborative spaces, food-and-beverage outlets, a fitness center, interactive conference rooms, indoor/outdoor lounge, catering kitchen and six “graduator” speculative lab/office suites that will accommodate growing life sciences firms. Additionally, Cherry Street Energy is installing a 38,000-square-foot solar panel array atop the parking garage. The design-build team is aiming for Science Square to achieve LEED Gold and WELL certifications.

In addition to the topping out, the ownership group has signed the first tenant at Science Square Labs. Portal Innovations, a life sciences venture development engine, will occupy 33,136 square feet on the 10th floor of the building. Eric Ross of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations, and Dan Lyne and James Otto, also with CBRE, represented the tenant.