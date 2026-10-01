Trammell Crow Co., Investors Break Ground on 233,335 SF Spec Industrial Development in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trammell Crow Co. and a consortium of investors including CBRE Japan and Mitsubishi Logistics Corp. have broken ground on Caldwell Commerce Center, a two-building, 233,335-square-foot speculative industrial development located at 6122 and 6125 Caldwell Park Drive in Charlotte.

The 24-acre property will feature two rear-load buildings measuring 106,175 square feet and 127,160 square feet. Each building will feature 32-foot clear heights, build-to-suit office space and ESFR sprinkler systems.

Bryan Crutcher and Alek Salfia of CBRE are the leasing agents for Caldwell Commerce Center. The design-build team includes Landmark Builders (general contractor), Seamon Whiteside (civil engineer) and 9G Studio (architect).