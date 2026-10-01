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Caldwell Commerce Center will feature two rear-load buildings measuring 106,175 square feet and 127,160 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Trammell Crow Co., Investors Break Ground on 233,335 SF Spec Industrial Development in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trammell Crow Co. and a consortium of investors including CBRE Japan and Mitsubishi Logistics Corp. have broken ground on Caldwell Commerce Center, a two-building, 233,335-square-foot speculative industrial development located at 6122 and 6125 Caldwell Park Drive in Charlotte.

The 24-acre property will feature two rear-load buildings measuring 106,175 square feet and 127,160 square feet. Each building will feature 32-foot clear heights, build-to-suit office space and ESFR sprinkler systems.

Bryan Crutcher and Alek Salfia of CBRE are the leasing agents for Caldwell Commerce Center. The design-build team includes Landmark Builders (general contractor), Seamon Whiteside (civil engineer) and 9G Studio (architect).

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