Trammell Crow Co., Realty Income to Develop 655,200 SF Industrial Facility for Home Depot in Stockton, California

STOCKTON, CALIF. — Trammell Crow Co., in a joint venture with Realty Income Corp., has broken ground on an industrial build-to-suit facility in Stockton for The Home Depot. Located at 320 McCloy Ave., the 655,200-square-foot property is slated for delivery in 2026. MacGregor Associates is the architect of record and Arch-Con Corp. is serving as the general contractor. Tyson Vallenari of Cushman & Wakefield and Tom Davis of CBRE represented the Port of Stockton and Trammell Crow Co., respectively, in the ground lease.