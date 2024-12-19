Thursday, December 19, 2024
320-McCloy-Ave-Stockton-CA
Located at 320 McCloy Ave. in Stockton, Calif., the 655,200-square-foot industrial build-to-suit for The Home Depot is slated for completion in 2026.
Trammell Crow Co., Realty Income to Develop 655,200 SF Industrial Facility for Home Depot in Stockton, California

by Amy Works

STOCKTON, CALIF. — Trammell Crow Co., in a joint venture with Realty Income Corp., has broken ground on an industrial build-to-suit facility in Stockton for The Home Depot. Located at 320 McCloy Ave., the 655,200-square-foot property is slated for delivery in 2026. MacGregor Associates is the architect of record and Arch-Con Corp. is serving as the general contractor. Tyson Vallenari of Cushman & Wakefield and Tom Davis of CBRE represented the Port of Stockton and Trammell Crow Co., respectively, in the ground lease.

