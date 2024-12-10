Trammell Crow Co. Signs 68,000 SF Healthcare Lease with Johns Hopkins in Falls Church, Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has signed a 68,000-square-foot lease with The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp. at The Wellness Center at West Falls in Falls Church. The nonprofit will occupy the fourth, fifth and sixth floors of the 126,000-square-foot property.

Andy Thau, Conn Curry and Yorke Allen of JLL are leasing and marketing the remainder of The Wellness Center. The LEED Gold-certified, Class A medical office building that has been open and operating since February. Located at 7171 Cardinal Lane, the property offers curbside patient pick-up and drop-off, locker rooms with showers, an amenity bar, bike storage and covered parking.

The Wellness Center is part of the larger West Falls mixed-use development by Hoffman & Associates.