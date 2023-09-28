Thursday, September 28, 2023
The Grace Residences, an apartment tower in Atlanta, is scheduled for completion in May 2024.
Trammell Crow Co. Starts Construction of 280-Unit The Grace Residences at Science Square in Atlanta

by Hayden Spiess

ATLANTA — High Street Residential (HSR), the housing subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co. (TCC), has started construction of The Grace Residences. The 280-unit apartment tower will be located adjacent to Georgia Institute of Technology within the Science Square mixed-use project in Atlanta.

Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio designed the 14-story building, which will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, with 28 units designated as affordable housing. Amenities at the community will include a bike room; club room; an outdoor courtyard with fire pits, grilling areas and a pool; a fitness center; pet spa; package room; coworking spaces; and an indoor/outdoor sky lounge.

Completion of the building is scheduled for May 2024. Preleasing will begin early next year. The tower will also feature 2,350 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Adrienne Crawford and Lily Heimburger of SRS Real Estate Partners will handle retail leasing for the development. 

Construction on Science Square began in 2022. The first phase includes a 364,740-square-foot lab/office tower that Perkins + Will designed. 

