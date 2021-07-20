REBusinessOnline

Trammell Crow Co. to Develop 755,928 SF Industrial Facility Near Charlotte

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

Metro63

Located at 5700 Royce St. in Kannapolis, Metro63 is situated on a 94-acre site.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has plans to develop Metro63, a new 755,928-square-foot, speculative industrial facility near Charlotte. Construction is expected to begin this month, with delivery slated for August 2022.

Located at 5700 Royce St. in Kannapolis, Metro63 is situated on a 94-acre site. The property will feature 40-foot clear heights, an 8-inch reinforced floor slab, 580-foot building depth with 65-foot speed bays, ESFR fire protection, 172 trailer drops, 490 auto parking spaces and 10 acres of auxiliary parking for trailer or car parking.

Metro63 is located less than half a mile from Interstate 85, 25 miles northeast of Uptown Charlotte and about 32.7 miles from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Samet Corp. is the general contractor on the project. Atlanta-based Cadence Bank is providing an undisclosed amount of construction financing. Sink Kimmell of Selwyn Property Group represented the undisclosed land sellers, and Henry Lobb of Avison Young represented TCC. Lobb and Tom Tropeano, also with Avison Young, are handling leasing for the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews