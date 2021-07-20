Trammell Crow Co. to Develop 755,928 SF Industrial Facility Near Charlotte

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has plans to develop Metro63, a new 755,928-square-foot, speculative industrial facility near Charlotte. Construction is expected to begin this month, with delivery slated for August 2022.

Located at 5700 Royce St. in Kannapolis, Metro63 is situated on a 94-acre site. The property will feature 40-foot clear heights, an 8-inch reinforced floor slab, 580-foot building depth with 65-foot speed bays, ESFR fire protection, 172 trailer drops, 490 auto parking spaces and 10 acres of auxiliary parking for trailer or car parking.

Metro63 is located less than half a mile from Interstate 85, 25 miles northeast of Uptown Charlotte and about 32.7 miles from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Samet Corp. is the general contractor on the project. Atlanta-based Cadence Bank is providing an undisclosed amount of construction financing. Sink Kimmell of Selwyn Property Group represented the undisclosed land sellers, and Henry Lobb of Avison Young represented TCC. Lobb and Tom Tropeano, also with Avison Young, are handling leasing for the project.