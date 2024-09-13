Trammell Crow Co. to Develop First Phase of 55.5-Acre Iron District Mixed-Use Project in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has been selected as the developer of the first phase of Iron District, a 55.5-acre mixed-use project located in the Uptown and South End neighborhoods of Charlotte. TCC will develop the property on behalf of a subsidiary of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co. doing business as Iron District LLC. TCC will also assist in the master planning for the overall development.

Upon completion, Phase I of Iron District will feature a 150-room hotel; 500 residential units; 100,000 square feet of retail space; 150,000 square feet of Class A office space; and 1,200 parking spaces.

Iron District LLC has also committed to donate roughly four acres of land for the development of a light rail stop as part of the entitlement process. The Iron District project team includes LandDesign, S9 Architecture and Of Place. A development timeline was not disclosed.