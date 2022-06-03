REBusinessOnline

Trammell Crow Co. to Open Spec Suites at Chicago’s Fulton Labs in August

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Life Sciences, Midwest

The fully built out, move-in ready spaces span 3,000 to 7,000 square feet. Celadyne Technologies Inc. is the first tenant.

CHICAGO — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) is set to open its Science Ready Lab Suites at Fulton Labs, a life sciences development in Chicago. These fully built out, move-in ready spaces span 3,000 to 7,000 square feet and provide advanced research and development space. Celadyne Technologies Inc. has signed a lease as the first tenant to occupy the Science Ready Lab Suites. The suites, which are available for occupancy beginning in August, will provide tenants with flexible lease terms and access to a shared lab equipment room. Fulton Labs is a two-building life sciences campus from TCC that spans 725,000 square feet. Jonathan Metzl of Cushman & Wakefield represented Celadyne Technologies in its lease.

