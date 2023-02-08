REBusinessOnline

Trammell Crow Co. Tops Out 400H Mixed-Use Project in Downtown Raleigh

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, North Carolina, Southeast

400H will include 150,000 square feet of Class A office space, 242 residential units and 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has topped out 400H, a 365,000-square-foot mixed-use development located at 400 Hillsborough St. in downtown Raleigh. Set to open this summer, the project will include 150,000 square feet of Class A office space, 242 residential units and 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities will include conference space and an outdoor terrace for office tenants, a shared fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool for residents.

The development team includes TCC affiliate High Street Residential, AECOM-Canyon Partners and HM Partners. The design-build team includes architect Gensler and general contractor Barnhill Contracting Co. CBRE will oversee property management for 400H. John MacDonell and Mimi Portratz of JLL are handling office leasing, and John Koonce of York Properties is handling the retail leasing assignment.





