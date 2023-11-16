Trammell Crow Completes 363-Unit Legacy Square Apartments in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Locally based developer Trammell Crow Co. has completed Legacy Square, a 363-unit apartment community located north of Dallas in Plano. Designed by GFF with interiors by Britt Design Group, Legacy Square features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island kitchens, custom cabinetry and tile backsplashes. Private balconies/yards are also available in select units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a playground, cyberlounge, business center, clubroom and a package room. Rental rates start at $1,665 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.