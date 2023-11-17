Trammell Crow Completes 370-Unit Montgomery Apartments in Allen, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Trammell Crow Co. has completed The Montgomery, a 370-unit apartment community located northeast of Dallas in Allen. Designed by JHP Architecture with interiors by Britt Design Group, The Montgomery features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island kitchens and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, clubroom and a dog park. Rents start at $1,545 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.