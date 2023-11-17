Friday, November 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Montgomery-Allen
The open concept planning at The Montgomery, a 370-unit apartment community in Allen, promotes community engagement, giving residents the opportunity to reserve space for parties, host conference meetings or for management to unite neighbors through happy hour events.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Trammell Crow Completes 370-Unit Montgomery Apartments in Allen, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ALLEN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Trammell Crow Co. has completed The Montgomery, a 370-unit apartment community located northeast of Dallas in Allen. Designed by JHP Architecture with interiors by Britt Design Group, The Montgomery features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island kitchens and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, clubroom and a dog park. Rents start at $1,545 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

You may also like

TA Realty Signs Tenant for 1.9 MSF Build-to-Suit...

Oak Row, LNDMRK to Develop 324-Unit 2900 Terrace...

Dermody Plans 181,000 SF Industrial Project in Douglasville,...

CBRE Arranges 343,760 SF Industrial Lease in Metro...

GREA Negotiates Sale of 109-Unit Apartment Complex in...

UniUni Signs 36,000 SF Industrial Lease in Carrollton,...

CRC Provides $2.1M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of...

Merchants Capital Provides $225M in Agency Financing for...

Eastern Union Arranges $74.2M Construction Loan for Northern...