Trammell Crow Delivers 341,041 SF Office, Distribution Center for Atlanta Community Food Bank in East Point

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Office, Southeast

The property is situated on 65 acres at 3400 N. Desert Drive, about four miles west of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

EAST POINT, GA. — Trammell Crow Co. has delivered a 341,041-square-foot office headquarters and distribution center for Atlanta Community Food Bank in East Point. The new facility includes 84,953 square feet of corporate office space, 69,931 square feet of cold storage and 186,157 square feet of warehouse space. Energy-saving features of the building include high-efficiency LED lighting and windows with low-energy tinted glazing. The property is situated on 65 acres at 3400 N. Desert Drive, about four miles west of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Of the 71.7 million pounds of food and grocery product the company distributed in fiscal year 2019, 22 percent was fresh produce. The food bank works with more than 700 partner agencies that directly distribute food to 29 counties within metro Atlanta and North Georgia.