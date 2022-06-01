REBusinessOnline

Trammell Crow, Diamond Realty Break Ground on 125,000 SF Medical Office Building in Falls Church, Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Southeast, Virginia

Wellness-Center-West-Falls-Falls-Church-VA

The Wellness Center at West Falls in Falls Church, Va., will feature 125,000 square feet of medical office space.

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Trammell Crow Co. and Diamond Realty Investments have broken ground on The Wellness Center at West Falls, a six-story medical office building in Falls Church. Slated for delivery in late 2023, the 125,000-square-foot property is part of West Falls, a 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use property master-developed by Hoffman & Associates.

The Wellness Center at West Falls is designed specifically for medical users with the ability to accommodate clinical and surgical requirements for healthcare systems, specialty practice groups and independent practitioners. The building will feature a dedicated curbside patient pick-up and drop-off at the lobby, along with a covered parking garage that is connected to the building via a pedestrian-friendly street. Tenants will also have an opportunity for signage and branding on the ground floor and top floor.

The project team includes Gensler as architect, Clark Construction Group as general contractor and Cushman & Wakefield as the leasing team.

