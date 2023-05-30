Tuesday, May 30, 2023
The site at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is located 48 miles north of Boston and is adjacent to U.S. Route 3 and the FE Everett Turnpike.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew HampshireNortheast

Trammell Crow, Diamond Realty Break Ground on 323,750 SF Industrial Project in New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A partnership between Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. and Diamond Realty Investments has broken ground on a 323,750-square-foot industrial project in Merrimack, located in southern New Hampshire. The site at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway spans 43 acres. Building features will include a clear height of 36 feet, 53 dock-high doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and 2,000 square feet of office space. Macgregor Associates designed the project, and RC Anderson and Bohler are serving as the general contractor and civil engineer, respectively. Santander Bank provided construction financing, and CBRE is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.

