Trammell Crow, Diamond Realty Sell 1 MSF Valley View Trade Center in Jessup, Pennsylvania
JESSUP, PA. — A joint venture between Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. and Diamond Realty Investments has sold Valley View Trade Center, a roughly 1 million-square-foot distribution center in Jessup, a northern suburb of Scranton. Built on a speculative basis in 2020, Valley View Trade Center features a clear height of 40 feet, truck court depths of 190 feet, an ESFR sprinkler system, 311 trailer parking spots, 277 car parking spots and 159 dock positions. Michael Hines, Brian Fiumara, Brad Ruppel, Joe Hill and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the joint venture in its disposition of the property. Los Angeles-based Preylock Holdings purchased the asset, which was fully leased at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.