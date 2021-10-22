REBusinessOnline

Trammell Crow, Diamond Realty Sell 1 MSF Valley View Trade Center in Jessup, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Valley View Trade Center in Jessup, Pennsylvania, totals approximately 1 million square feet. The property was built in 2020.

JESSUP, PA. — A joint venture between Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. and Diamond Realty Investments has sold Valley View Trade Center, a roughly 1 million-square-foot distribution center in Jessup, a northern suburb of Scranton. Built on a speculative basis in 2020, Valley View Trade Center features a clear height of 40 feet, truck court depths of 190 feet, an ESFR sprinkler system, 311 trailer parking spots, 277 car parking spots and 159 dock positions. Michael Hines, Brian Fiumara, Brad Ruppel, Joe Hill and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the joint venture in its disposition of the property. Los Angeles-based Preylock Holdings purchased the asset, which was fully leased at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.

