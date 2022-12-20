Trammell Crow, Diamond Realty to Develop 323,750 SF Industrial Project in New Hampshire

The new industrial facility at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway in Merrimack, New Hampshire, will be able to support a single or multiple tenants.

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A partnership between Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. and Diamond Realty Investments will develop a 323,750-square-foot industrial project in Merrimack, located in the southern part of the Granite State. The site at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway spans 43 acres. Building features will include a clear height of 36 feet, 53 dock-high doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and 2,000 square feet of office space. Macgregor Associates designed the project, and RC Anderson and Bohler are serving as the general contractor and civil engineer, respectively. Santander Bank provided construction financing, and CBRE is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2023.