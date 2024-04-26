Trammell Crow, GATV Complete Phase I of Mixed-Use Science Square Development in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) and Georgia Advanced Technology Ventures (GATV) — an affiliate of the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) — have completed construction of the first phase of Science Square, a mixed-use development situated adjacent to the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta. Comprising 18 acres, the development features Science Square Labs, a life science building, and The Grace, a 14-story residential tower.

Perkins + Will designed Science Square Labs, which totals 368,258 square feet and features lab and clean-up space. The 13-story building features a 38,000-square-foot solar panel array on top of the parking garage and 22 electric vehicle charging stations. Amenities at the property include a fitness center, conference space and private meeting rooms, and a tenant lounge and event space dubbed The Commons that features a 16,000-square-foot sky deck on the fifth floor. Portal Innovations has signed a 33,000-square-foot lease as the first tenant at the property, which includes 33,136 square feet of pre-built speculative lab and office suites, as well as space for custom-built units.

The Grace, designed by Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio, comprises 280 units with a mix of market-rate and affordable residences. Amenities include a bike room, club room, outdoor courtyard with fire pits, grilling areas, a swimming pool, fitness center, package room, coworking space, pet spa and indoor/outdoor sky lounge. High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of TCC, developed the property.