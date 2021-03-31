REBusinessOnline

Trammell Crow, High Street Residential to Develop Mixed-Use Life Sciences Project Near Georgia Tech in Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Southeast

ATLANTA — Trammell Crow Co. and High Street Residential are co-developing the remaining phases of Technology Enterprise Park (TEP) in Midtown Atlanta. Georgia Advanced Technology Ventures (GATV), a Georgia Tech-led cooperative organization that is overseeing this project, chose the two firms to deliver a mixed-use, life sciences center within TEP. Construction is slated to begin in early 2022.

For each of the five planned project phases of TEP, there is a grant to establish a sustainable education and training program for residents, Georgia Tech students and teachers in surrounding neighborhoods to expose them to careers in the biomedical and life sciences industries.

TEP currently has two existing buildings that house research and lab space. The property will begin the park’s long-term expansion with Phase I, which will feature two buildings that include 370,000 square feet of lab and office space and 280 residential apartments.

