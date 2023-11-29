Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Trammell Crow, MetLife Break Ground on First Phase of 4.7 MSF Industrial Park Near Savannah

by John Nelson

RINCON, GA. — A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and MetLife Investment Management has broken ground on the first phase of Coastal Trade Center, a 4.7 million-square-foot industrial park in Rincon, a suburb of Savannah in Effingham County. The project will be situated on a 477-acre site about 15 miles northwest of the Port of Savannah.

Set for completion in late 2024, Phase I of Coastal Trade Center will comprise three cross-dock facilities spanning 1.2 million square feet, 640,640 square feet and 473,760 square feet. Phase II will comprise two cross-dock facilities spanning 1.4 million square feet and 611,520 square feet, as well as a front-load facility totaling 362,880 square feet.

Trammell Crow Co. and MetLife plan to break ground on Phase II upon completion of Phase I. Bennett Rudder, Ryan Hoyt, Chris Tomasulo and Lindsey Wilmot of JLL are handling the leasing assignment for Coastal Trade Center.

