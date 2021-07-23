REBusinessOnline

Trammell Crow, MSD Capital Top Off 35-Story Office Project in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

601-W.-2nd St.-Austin

The office building at 601 W. 2nd St. in downtown Austin is scheduled for a May 2022 completion.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Trammell Crow Co. and MSD Capital, which manages the investments of tech magnate Michael Dell, has topped out a 35-story office project at 601 W. 2nd S. in downtown Austin. According to the development team, at 590 feet, the 814,081-square-foot building will be the tallest office building in Austin upon completion in May 2022. Pelli Clarke Pelli and STG Design served as the architects for the project, construction of which began in January 2019. DPR Construction is the general contractor.

