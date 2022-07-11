Trammell Crow Opens 282-Unit Apartment Community in Kingston, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

KINGSTON, MASS. — Dallas-based developer Trammell Crow Co. has opened Alexan Kingston, a 282-unit apartment community in Kingston, about 35 miles south of Boston. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, private workspaces, conference rooms, an event room, outdoor grilling areas and Amazon package lockers. Syracuse-based Pyramid Management Group is managing the property. The first move-ins began in June. Rents start at $2,350 per month for a one-bedroom unit.