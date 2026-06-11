Trammell Crow, PCCP Break Ground on 76-Acre Industrial Park in Thornton, Colorado

THORNTON, COLO. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) and joint venture partner Pacific Coast Capital Partners (PCCP) have broken ground on Crossroads 25, a Class A industrial park at the intersection of Interstate 25 and E-470.

At full build-out, Crossroads 25 will span 1.1 million square feet across six buildings. Phase 1, totaling 828,000 square feet across four buildings, is slated for delivery in third-quarter 2027. Building 4, totaling 409,000 square feet, has been fully preleased. Buildings 1, 2 and 3 consist of 157,562, 171,242 and 90,096 square feet, respectively. The 32-foot clear front-park, rear-load buildings offer highway visibility from E-470 and I-25, 4,000 amps of power per building, oversized drive-in doors and trailer parking.

Tyler Carner, Jeremy Ballenger and Keiffer Garton of CBRE represented the seller in the land acquisition. The CBRE team will also lead leasing efforts on behalf of TCC and PCCP.

Simmons Bank provided construction financing for Phase 1. Ware Malcomb designed the project, with Murray & Stafford serving as general contractor.