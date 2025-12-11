Trammell Crow, PGIM Break Ground on 316,333 SF Industrial Project in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — A partnership between local developer Trammell Crow Co. and PGIM Real Estate has broken ground onLake Vista Technology Park, a 316,333-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The 20-acre site is located at the southwest corner of I-35 and State Highway 121, and the development will consist of three buildings that will range in size from 66,820 to 126,693 square feet. All three buildings will feature rear-load configurations and 32-foot clear heights. Alliance Architects is designing the project, and Peinado Construction is the general contractor. Halff is the civil engineer, and CBRE is the leasing agent. Comerica Bank is funding construction, which is expected to be complete in late 2026.