Trammell Crow, PGIM Complete 175,112 SF Axis Raintree Spec Office Building in Scottsdale

Located in Scottsdale, Ariz., Axis Raintree features 175,112 square feet of speculative Class A office space.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — A partnership between Trammell Crow Co. and PGIM Real Estate has completed Axis Raintree, a speculative office property in Scottsdale. Located at 8605 E. Raintree Drive, Axis Raintree offers 175,112 square feet of Class A office space across three stories and structured parking.

Designed by RSP Architects and constructed by Willmeng Construction, the building is situated on five acres and features 5,000 square feet of outdoor, Wi-Fi-enabled amenity space; a 1,500-square-foot tenant lounge; and a 40-person training room. Additionally, the building features touchless entries, an air testing and monitoring system and MERV-13 filters, which meets new CDC guidelines. Axis Raintree is also in the process of achieving WELL v2 Core Certfication and a WELL Health-Safety rating.

Bryan Taute and Charlie Von Arenschidlt of CBRE will handle marketing and leasing of the property.