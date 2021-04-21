Trammell Crow Residential Divests of 354-Unit Apartment Community in Downtown Denver
DENVER — Trammell Crow Residential has completed the sale of Alexan 20th Street Station, a 12-story multifamily property in downtown Denver. Terms of the sale were not released.
Located at 2080 California St., the asset features 354 apartments, structured parking, a pool and spa, two fifth-floor decks, a fitness center, multiple community areas and workspaces. In-unit finishes include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinetry, tile backsplashes, large under-mount sinks, plank flooring, high ceilings and in-unit washers/dryers. The property was built in 2019.
Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment, Chris Cowan, Amanda Meldrum and Craig Ratterman of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.
