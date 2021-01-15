Trammell Crow Residential to Develop 282-Unit Multifamily Project in Kingston, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

AlexanKingston in Massachusetts will total 282 units upon completion, which is scheduled for summer 2023.

KINGSTON, MASS. — Trammell Crow Residential, the multifamily development arm of Crow Holdings, has closed on land and construction financing for the development of Alexan Kingston, a 282-unit multifamily project that will be located about 35 miles south of Boston. The property will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 620 to 1,500 square feet. Units will feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers, while select units will have private balconies or porches. Communal amenities will include a pool, fitness center, private workspaces, conference rooms, an event room, outdoor grilling areas and Amazon package lockers. Completion is slated for summer 2023.