Trammell Crow Sells 195,546 SF Industrial Building in Hillsboro, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Oregon, Western

Located at 3600 NE Huffman St. in Hillsboro, Ore., the property features 195,546 square feet of industrial space.

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has completed the sale of an industrial facility located at 3600 NE Huffman St. in Hillsboro. Principal Real Estate Investors acquired the 195,546-square-foot property for an undisclosed price.

Hitachi High-Tech America (HTA) plans to occupy the asset, which is known as Hitachi Center of Excellence in Portland, and will utilize the building for semiconductor engineering. HTA plans to be fully operational at the new facility in 2023. The 18-acre site offers additional land that can accommodate an expansion of 100,000 square feet to 130,000 square feet.

HTA is an affiliate company that operates within Hitachi Group Cos. to sell and service semiconductor manufacturing equipment, analytical instrumentation, scientific instruments and bio-related products, as well as industrial equipment, electronic devices, and electronic and industrial materials.

Paige Morgan, Charles Safley, Tom Pehl, Lou Senini and Chais Lowell of CBRE represented TCC in the sale. Kristin Hammond and David Saad, also of CBRE, represented HTA in the lease negotiations.

The project team included Mildren Design Group and Perlo Construction. David Etchart of CBRE Project Management led the tenant project management team, and Lauren Peng of CBRE Property Management acted as the property manager on behalf of the landlord.