Trammell Crow Signs Momentec Brands to 755,926 SF Industrial Lease in Kannapolis, North Carolina

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Trammell Crow Co. has signed custom sports uniform manufacturer Momentec Brands to a full-building lease at Metro 63, a 755,926-square-foot distribution center in Kannapolis. Matt Treble, Fermin Deoca and Drew Coholan of Cushman & Wakefield represented Trammell Crow Co. in the lease deal. Bob Rosenthal and Grant Miller of Colliers represented Momentec Brands.

Built in late 2022, the 94-acre property is located at 5700 Royce St., about 30 miles north of Charlotte via I-85. The facility, rebranded as The Momentec Customer Success Center, will house 700 employees once fully operational in the first half of 2026. The cross-dock facility features 40-foot clear heights, ESFR fire protection, multiple points of ingress and egress, 190-foot truck courts, 172 trailer drops, 490 auto parking spaces and 10 acres of auxiliary parking.

Momentec Brands is consolidating its distribution network, which was spread across six properties in six states in the Southeast and Midwest. Momentec Brands is the result of a merger between Augusta Sportswear Brands and Founder Sport Group. The company is a subsidiary of Platinum Equity.