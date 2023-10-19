Trammell Crow, STAG Begin Construction on 300,000 SF Industrial Development Near Tampa

GIBSONTON, FLA. — Trammell Crow Co. and STAG Industrial have begun construction on a two-building industrial development in metro Tampa totaling 300,000 square feet. The two single-story warehouses will be located at 100 and 200 Powell Road in Gibsonton, about 15 miles south of downtown Tampa. The warehouse at 100 Powell will span 160,000 square feet, and the facility at 200 Powell will total 140,000 square feet.

The warehouses will be situated on separate sites spanning 18 acres and 12 acres, respectively, and will feature move-in ready office space, a truck court with ample trailer parking and 32-foot clear heights. Trammell Crow Co. and STAG plan to deliver the property in third-quarter 2024.

CBRE’s Tampa office will lease the development on behalf of ownership. The design-build team includes architect of record C4 Architecture, general contractor Welbro Building Corp., civil engineer Atwell and LEED consultant DMS. Kris Courier and Gary Bauler of CBRE, along with Julia Silva of JLL, assisted in the deal.