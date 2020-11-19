Trammell Crow to Develop 378-Unit Allora Northwest Crossing Apartments in Northwest Houston

Allora Northwest Crossing in Houston is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.

HOUSTON — Trammell Crow Residential will develop Allora Northwest Crossing, a 378-unit apartment community that will be located at 5550 Bingle Road in northwest Houston. Units will feature individual unit washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances, while amenities will include a fitness center, pool, dog park and a bike storage room. Chris Caudill of NAI Partners represented Trammell Crow Residential affiliate Maple Bingle Apartments LLC in the acquisition of the 16.8-acre development site. Clay Pritchett and Zane Carman, also with NAI Partners, represented the seller, an investment group led by Claude Anello. Allora Northwest Crossing is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2021.