REBusinessOnline

Trammell Crow to Develop 378-Unit Allora Northwest Crossing Apartments in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Allora-Northwest-Crossing-Houston

Allora Northwest Crossing in Houston is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.

HOUSTON — Trammell Crow Residential will develop Allora Northwest Crossing, a 378-unit apartment community that will be located at 5550 Bingle Road in northwest Houston. Units will feature individual unit washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances, while amenities will include a fitness center, pool, dog park and a bike storage room. Chris Caudill of NAI Partners represented Trammell Crow Residential affiliate Maple Bingle Apartments LLC in the acquisition of the 16.8-acre development site. Clay Pritchett and Zane Carman, also with NAI Partners, represented the seller, an investment group led by Claude Anello. Allora Northwest Crossing is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  