Trammell Crow to Develop 383,000 SF Seniors Housing, Medical Office Property in Metro D.C.

Located at 765 John Carlyle St., the Class A project will include a 268,000-square-foot seniors housing property and a 115,000-square-foot medical office building.

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) plans to develop a 383,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Alexandria. Located at 765 John Carlyle St., the Class A project will include a 268,000-square-foot seniors housing property and a 115,000-square-foot medical office building. The buildings will be constructed above a common podium offering a mix of retail uses and a 440-space parking garage. Construction is slated to begin in the third quarter of 2022 and will be completed by the end of 2024.

The 18-story seniors housing building will include approximately 215 residences that will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care options. The medical office building will rise 10 stories and include 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The project will be located about 9.5 miles from downtown Washington, D.C., and 4.4 miles from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

JM Zell Partners and CBRE Global Investors will be co-developers on the project. The majority investor, TCC will team up with Senior Resource Group, a luxury senior living operator and developer, on the senior living component of the project. Remedy Medical Properties, a medical office real estate investment firm, will be a partner on the medical office component. Perkins Eastman is the designer for the seniors housing portion, and SmithGroup is the designer for the medical office building.