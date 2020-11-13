Trammell Crow to Develop 700,000 SF Amazon Fulfillment Center Near Jackson, Mississippi

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Mississippi, Southeast

CANTON, MISS. — Trammell Crow Co. will develop a 700,000-square-foot Amazon robotics fulfillment center in Canton, about 26 miles north of Jackson along Interstate 55. The project is expected to house 1,000 employees who will pick, pack and ship small items such as books, electronics and toys to customers. This will be the third fulfillment center in the Magnolia State but the first to incorporate Amazon’s robotics technology. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant opened its first Mississippi facility in Byhalia in 2019 and its second in August in Olive Branch. According to Madison County officials, the Canton fulfillment center is expected to deliver in August 2021. Amazon expects to fill the 1,000 jobs by next holiday season.