Trammell Crow Tops Out Fulton Labs Project in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest

Completion is slated for early 2022.

CHICAGO — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has topped out the construction of Fulton Labs at 400 N. Aberdeen in Chicago. The laboratory building spans 423,454 square feet and was developed in order to meet rapidly expanding demand for Class A lab space in the Chicago area, according to TCC. Construction began in July and completion is slated for the first quarter of 2022. Portal Innovations, a life sciences, med-tech and bioinformatics company, has pre-leased 35,000 square feet at the 16-story development. The project team includes Power Construction, ESG Architects, CRB and CBRE.