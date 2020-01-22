Trammell Crow Underway on 350-Unit Apartment Project in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, Texas

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Trammell Crow Residential is underway on construction of a 350-unit apartment project along Spring Cypress Road in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress. The Class A, garden-style community will be situated on 14.4 acres. The groundbreaking was held in December. Dosch Marshall Real Estate represented Trammell Crow in the land acquisition. The seller(s) in that transaction was not disclosed.