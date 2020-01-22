REBusinessOnline

Trammell Crow Underway on 350-Unit Apartment Project in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, Texas

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Trammell Crow Residential is underway on construction of a 350-unit apartment project along Spring Cypress Road in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress. The Class A, garden-style community will be situated on 14.4 acres. The groundbreaking was held in December. Dosch Marshall Real Estate represented Trammell Crow in the land acquisition. The seller(s) in that transaction was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020