Trammell Crow Unveils Plans for 2.1 MSF Phase III of Fort Worth Industrial Project

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Building-H-Eagle-35-Dallas

Pictured is a rendering of one of the five new buildings that will comprise Phase III of Eagle 35, Trammell Crow Co.'s industrial project that is located adjacent to Alliance Airport in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has unveiled plans for Phase III of Eagle 35, a 2.1 million-square-foot speculative industrial project located at Interstate 35 West and Eagle Parkway in Fort Worth. Phase III of Eagle 35 will consist of five buildings ranging in size from 103,668 to 1.2 million square feet, with the site of the largest building expandable to 1.5 million square feet. The buildings will be constructed on a combined 40 acres adjacent to Alliance Airport and will feature 32- to 40-foot clear heights, 140- to 195-foot truck court depths and ample space for car and trailer parking. Phase I of Eagle 35 consisted of two buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet, and Phase II comprised three buildings totaling 1.6 million square feet. Alliance Architects, Inc. is the project architect for Phase III, and Halff Associates Inc. is the civil engineer. Steve Trese and Bob Scully with CBRE’s Dallas office are leasing and marketing the project. Construction is scheduled to begin in January.

