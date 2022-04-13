REBusinessOnline

Tranquility Healing Spa Leases 2,000 SF in West Bloomfield, Michigan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

The property at 6765 Orchard Lake Road, which is also occupied by Beyond Juice, is now fully leased. Zeerco Development sold the building upon lease-up.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICH. — Tranquility Healing Spa has leased 2,000 square feet at a retail property located at 6765 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield. The property, which is also occupied by Beyond Juice, is now fully leased. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the landlord, Zeerco Development. Murphy and Gerdom also represented Zeerco in the sale of the building to a local investor. Jon Kouza of AQRE Advisors represented the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  