Tranquility Healing Spa Leases 2,000 SF in West Bloomfield, Michigan

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICH. — Tranquility Healing Spa has leased 2,000 square feet at a retail property located at 6765 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield. The property, which is also occupied by Beyond Juice, is now fully leased. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the landlord, Zeerco Development. Murphy and Gerdom also represented Zeerco in the sale of the building to a local investor. Jon Kouza of AQRE Advisors represented the buyer.