Transcendent Electra Acquires 1,889 New Single-Family Rental Homes in Sun Belt Markets

MIAMI — Transcendent Electra, a joint venture between single-family rental (SFR) platform Transcendent Investment Management (TIM) and multifamily owner/operator Electra America, has purchased 1,889 new single-family homes. The company has $496 million in contract process and closing and another $1 billion in the pipeline. This acquisition marks Transcendent Electra’s first significant acquisition since launching in February.

The properties are new single-family homes and townhomes that are purchased directly from homebuilders throughout the following markets: Birmingham and Huntsville, Ala.; Florida; Savannah and Atlanta, Ga.; North Carolina; South Carolina; Nashville, Tenn.; and Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin in Texas.

Transcendent Electra aims to acquire or develop approximately $3 billion in SFR housing over the next three years, with a focus on new-build homes in the $175,000 to $300,000 price range, where average rent will be $1,500 to $2,800 per month.