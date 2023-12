PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Transcontinental Steel has purchased a 45,000-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway for $8.2 million. The property at 201 11th St. is divided into three 15,000-square-foot units and features clear heights of 12.5 feet. Kyle Gerace, Robert DiLeo and Mathew DiLeo of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the seller, Binsky Snyder, in the transaction and procured Transcontinental Steel as the buyer.